Breaking News – Schools in England Will Not Open Before March.

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has announced today (January 27) that “it will not be possible” to reopen schools in England after half-term break next month.

The news will come as a bitter blow to students and parents alike, although the PM said he was hopeful the return could happen from March 8.

The PM said “schools are not un-safe, schools are safe” but the problem is they “bring communities together” and “a large number of kids are a considerable vector of transmission.”

There’s no “extra risk to those involved in education,” he insisted.

The reopening of schools is said to also depend on the government reaching its target to vaccinate the top priority groups against COVID-19 by February 15.

Speaking about the lockdown which led to schools being shut, Johnson said that when parliament is back from recess in the week commencing February 22, “we intend to set out the results of our review and publish our plan for taking the country out of lockdown,” he confirmed.

