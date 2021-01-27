BORIS JOHNSON’S Trip To Scotland Deemed ‘Non-Essential’ By Nicola Sturgeon citing the lockdown restrictions



Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed one-day trip up to Scotland has come under fire from Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who claims that in line with the coronavirus restrictions, his journey is classed as ‘non-essential’.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Johnson was making the controversial trip to show Tory solidarity against a growing suggestion that polls in Scotland are showing a lot of support for any second independence referendum, and to show that the party is against any move by the SNP to hold an advisory referendum.

Ms Sturgeon stated the rules “have to apply to all of us” but the Boris’s advisors have said that he must always be “visible and accessible”, with Mr Johnson saying, “The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic. From our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers, and teachers”.

He added, “Working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our COVID recovery”.