Bomb Scare At Covid Vaccine Factory

Sarah Keane
Police in North Wales have confirmed in a statement of Wednesday, January 27, that a bomb disposal unit has been summoned to Wrexham Industrial Estate where the Oxford Covid-19 vaccinations are manufactured and stored. Officials said that a suspicious package was delivered to the Wockhardt factory and the building was evacuated at lunch time as experts handle the “ongoing incident.”

Just a week ago, emergency services worked through the night at the same factory to prevent the building being flooded during the storms brought on by Storm Christoph.

The Wrexham plant has the capability of producing around 300 million doses of the home-grown Oxford University-AstraZeneca every year.


