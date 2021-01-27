‘Blasphemous’ Baby Yoda coincides with Season 3 filming announcement

SHOOTING of the third season of popular Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian for Disney+ is planned for spring.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will put Pedro Pascal back in the helmet of Din Djarin in April, according to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, ready for release in 2022.

The third season was originally planned for Christmas 2021, but has been delayed.

The series has been a huge hit and especially the character known by many as Baby Yoda, aka The Child or Grogu.

It is this character which has caused controversy in Mexico in January 2020, after many decided to use it as the gift in the traditional Roscon de Reyes instead of the usual figurine of Baby Jesus. It was considered to be inappropriate and blasphemous.

Seeing this, Mexican artist Yurex Corp decided to take it a step further and has transformed a life size figure of Baby Jesus into Baby Yoda by painting the figure green and giving it Grogu’s characteristic big eyes and ears. The photos of his creation were shared on his Instagram account recently.

He says that he does it “as a game” as he finds such “dark, blasphemous or heretic things fun”

He went on to say “I began to get comments telling me to go to hell […] which more than having a negative impact on me, I liked it.”

“Provoking people” the artist said, “pleased me quite a lot, so I plan to do other pieces, maybe more challenging”.

Yurex Corp commented “blasphemy is a job for me and heresy is the freedom to oppose dogmas.”

