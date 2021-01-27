Axarquia records 159 new Covid cases and no deaths.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has reported 159 new infections in the last 24 hours, with 93 of them in Velez-Malaga.

-- Advertisement --



Data also shows 26 patients have recovered and there have been no coronavirus-related deaths since yesterday’s update.

Aside from Velez-Malaga, 16 cases have been reported in Rincon de la Victoria, nine in Torrox and in Nerja, five in Algarrobo, Colmenar and Alcaucin, four in El Borge and Periana, two in Iznate and Alfarnate, and one in Comares, Benamocarra, Almáchar, Canillas de Aceituno and Benamargosa.

Of the recovered patients, 15 are in Velez-Malaga, four in Rincon de la Victoria, two in Nerja, and one in Benamocarra, Torrox, El Borge, Colmenar and Periana.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquía Health District has fallen slightly and now stands at 1,090.6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the region, 7,171 positives have been registered, of which 3,688 have been officially cured and 107 have died.

All the municipalities in Axarquia have registered cases of coronavirus since the start of the health crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia records 159 new Covid cases and no deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.