Australia Relaxes Measures After Ten Days Without Local Infections

Australia Relaxes Measures After Registering Ten Days Without Local Infections.

AUSTRALIAN authorities announced on Wednesday, January 27 the relaxation of social restriction measures imposed in the state of New South Wales after an outbreak of covid-19 in Sydney in mid-December, after registering ten days without local infections of the disease throughout the country.

“I have been informed that we have been 10 consecutive days with zero cases of community transmission across Australia, while sadly the world has surpassed 100 million cases of covid and almost 17,000 lives have been lost in the last 24 hours,” he said in a tweet the Australian Minister of Health, Greg Hunt.

For her part, Gladys Berejiklian, head of government of New South Wales, the most populous state in the oceanic country, said that starting tomorrow, Friday, outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people and 30, including minors, will be allowed in spaces closed, among other measures.

However, the use of face masks will continue to be mandatory in public transport and other spaces where it is difficult to maintain interpersonal distance “to protect the most vulnerable and to recognize that in certain closed places people are at greater risk”, Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Australia announced on Monday, January 25 the approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first against this disease to get the green light in the country, where the first inoculations are expected to begin at the end of February.

