AstraZeneca Cancels EU Vaccine Crisis Meeting.

It was claimed the UK-based drugs giant pulled out of the meeting after its chief executive hit back at the EU over claims the company is failing to deliver promised supplies in Europe. European sources say Commission officials are still demanding answers from the firm on why it has slashed the number of doses of Covid jabs due to sent to member states. Insiders claim Brussels is insisting AstraZeneca returns to talks to “give requested explanations” on the delays.

-- Advertisement --



The firm is now expected to respond to the EU’s concerns by a written letter. The European Commission is under fire for the hold-up and is now facing mounting pressure to make its vaccines contract with AstraZeneca public.

In an interview last night, Pascal Soriot, the firm’s CEO, insisted there was no contractual commitment to supply a set number of doses to the EU.

Infuriated that vaccine deliveries from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca will fall short, European officials have raised the prospect of export restrictions on coronavirus vaccines produced in the EU, with Brussels promising a mechanism “by the end of the week.”

The big question is how far the mechanism will go. That dilemma is now pitting liberal-minded Eurocrats in Brussels against national politicians, who are facing growing public outrage over the EU’s botched vaccine rollout compared with faster deliveries in the U.S., U.K. and Israel.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AstraZeneca Cancels EU Vaccine Crisis Meeting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.