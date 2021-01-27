Arsenal Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid

By
Chris King
-
0
Arsenal Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid
Arsenal Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid. image: twitter

ARSENAL Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid before the transfer window shuts

Martin Odegaard, the young Norwegian football star has completed his loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal, for the remainder of this season.

-- Advertisement --

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played a big part in convincing the youngster to swap Madrid for North London, with Odegaard telling The Gunners website, about Arteta, “I spoke to him before coming here, of course. That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is”.

He continued, “In Norway, the Premier League is really big. We always watched all the games. It’s always been a dream to play in the Premier League and I always liked the way Arsenal played. So it’s a dream come true in many ways. Cesc Fabregas, for me, was one of my idols when I grew up”.


Odegaard joins another Real Madrid player at Arsenal, Dani Ceballos, who is also on loan at The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta said of the signing, “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season. Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while”.


Arteta added, “Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May. We are delighted to welcome Martin to the club until the end of the season”.

Former Gunner, Edu, now Arsenal’s technical director added, “I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin’s representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsenal Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLegendary Actress And Comedian Cloris Leachman Dies Aged 94
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here