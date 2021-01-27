ARSENAL Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid before the transfer window shuts



Martin Odegaard, the young Norwegian football star has completed his loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal, for the remainder of this season.

-- Advertisement --



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta played a big part in convincing the youngster to swap Madrid for North London, with Odegaard telling The Gunners website, about Arteta, “I spoke to him before coming here, of course. That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is”.

He continued, “In Norway, the Premier League is really big. We always watched all the games. It’s always been a dream to play in the Premier League and I always liked the way Arsenal played. So it’s a dream come true in many ways. Cesc Fabregas, for me, was one of my idols when I grew up”.

Odegaard joins another Real Madrid player at Arsenal, Dani Ceballos, who is also on loan at The Emirates.

Mikel Arteta said of the signing, “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season. Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while”.

Arteta added, “Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May. We are delighted to welcome Martin to the club until the end of the season”.

Former Gunner, Edu, now Arsenal’s technical director added, “I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin’s representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsenal Complete Martin Odegaard Loan Signing From Real Madrid”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.