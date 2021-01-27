ANVAC Files Complaint Against Salvador Illa Over Covid Management.

-- Advertisement --



THE National Association of Coronavirus Victims (ANVAC) has filed a complaint in the courts of Madrid against the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Illa left his position yesterday (January 26) amid a third wave of covid-19 that is severely hitting Spain and Europe. He warned in his farewell that the pandemic is still a “worrying” scenario, due to hospital pressure across the country and with many people still stuck in ICUs because of the coronavirus.

After a year at the helm, Illa became the face of the pandemic in Spain, however, he assured the public that he feels himself to be “a public servant” and will always be “where he can be most useful.”

However, as explained by the president of the organisation, Jaime Sánchez, and the lawyer Pedro Tabares in statements to the media, the initiative that is being presented now that Illa “no longer enjoys approval before the Supreme Court,” by ANVAC, is on behalf of “more than fifty families of the deceased or injured by Covid.”

Specifically, they are complaining about reckless homicide, injuries and prevarication, crimes that in their opinion, both Illa and the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, had committed with a direct impact on the lives of those people.