Andalucia Experiences a Rise in COVID Patients Admitted to ICU.

ANDALUCIA exceeds 600 patients admitted to the ICU for coronavirus, reaching 606 – which is 36 more than 24 hours ago.

Data published today (January 27), shows that the occupancy of conventional beds has also risen, reaching 4,268, which represents an average of almost 200 daily admissions (196) in the last week.

Andalucia has also registered 85 more COVID-related deaths – which is above 80 for the second consecutive day and sadly cases of known infections have risen again after two days below 5,000 cases, with 6,600 reported – raising the incidence rate to 915.3.

The President of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno announced earlier today (January 27) that Andalucia has already prepared for a foreseeable scenario of an increase of COVID patients and has approved plans that would enable 15,384 conventional beds and 2,622 ICU beds throughout the community.

Worryingly though, Andalucia is about to run out of its remaining doses of vaccines. Moreno called on the Spanish President to urgently make more Covid vaccinations available in the community stating that by the summer only 15 per cent of the population will have been vaccinated. The community would need 350,000-400,000 weekly doses to meet the 70 per cent target.

