ANDALUCIA demands lower VAT rates on medical-grade face masks

The president of the Junta de Andalucía has demanded that the VAT rate on FFP2 masks be significantly reduced if their use is to be promoted in favour of cloth and home-made face shields. Speaking at the Virgen del Rocío Children’s Hospital in Sevilla on Wednesday, January 27, the president insisted that if the use of these masks is to be made mandatory, the Central Government must first reduce their cost.

-- Advertisement --



“That the use of these masks is mandatory, we will study it. But first we ask the Government to make an effort to make them more affordable to the population,” he said.

On January 26, Austria became one of the first countries in Europe to trade-in their cloth masks for the medical-grade FFPT masks, and it looks as though many others will soon follow suit. Austria consequently reduced the price of this PPE from €5 to just 59 cent.

The president went on to stress that all available resources, both public and private, will be used in the fight against Covid in the Andalucían Community. His statement comes after he announced that the Ministry of Health had come to an agreement with private health bosses to use private hospitals for the treatment of both Covid and non-Covid patients.

“Here there is no pandemic of public or private health, but of health as a whole,” Mr Moreno added.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia Demands Lower VAT Rates On Masks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.