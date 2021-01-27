Alicante Exceeds 4,000 New Coronavirus Infections In One Day.

After a small respite in yesterday’s data, the province of Alicante has once again exceeded 4,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day and a grim figure of 40 deaths due to covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

The latest report was in an update carried out this afternoon by the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública, which said a total of 4,165 people from Alicante have tested positive through a PCR or an antigen test in the last 24 hours.

In the Community as a whole, the number of new infections now amounts to 9,287 cases confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests, which put the total number of positives at 283,258 people.

By provinces, in addition to the 4,165 cases in Alicante, which bring to 101,058 the total number of people who have been infected since the start of the pandemic, 1,295 have also been confirmed in Castellón (29,060 in total) and 3,827 in the province of Valencia (153,114 in total), plus 26 other cases that are at present unassigned.

Up until Monday, Jan. 25, the Community has already supplied a total of 110,197 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Of the total, 107,533 are from Pfizer and 2,664 from Moderna. 9,368 people have received the full course of two doses of the vaccine.

Small outbreaks

The Ministry of Health reported that 74 outbreaks have been registered: 11 in the province of Castellón; 12 in Alicante and 51 in Valencia. All of the outbreaks in the province range between three and seven cases, in which Public Health has been able to confirm a common contagion strain.

