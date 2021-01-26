Weinstein Company to Pay Out $17m to Abuse Victims

HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S former film company is to pay out $17 million to women abused by the Hollywood sex offender as part of its liquidation process.

The Weinstein Company, which spent decades as Hollywood’s most lucrative film studio, was sold to Spyglass Media Group in 2018 for $289 million following revelations that Harvey Weinstein had abused countless women.

As part of its ongoing liquidation process, the company will pay out $17 million to Harvey Weinstein’s victims as the disgraced movie mogul serves his 23-year prison sentence. The case’s judge overruled the appeals of some women who wanted to make claims outside of the bankruptcy court.

Judge Mary Walrath said that 83 per cent of the victims were satisfied with the liquidation payout, saying that the women “have expressed very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan, that they do not seek to have to go through any further litigation in order to receive some recovery, some possible recompense … although it’s clear that money will never give them that.”

The conviction of Harvey Weinstein for decades of sexual abuse and harassment exposed a hidden world of Hollywood hypocrisy, where powerful men went unpunished in their crimes and those who spoke out paid with their careers.

