Vox Politician On Trial for Leading Attack on Migrant Shelter

A POLITICIAN from Spain’s far-right Vox party is facing trial for allegedly leading a mob attack on a Barcelona migrant shelter in 2019.

Jordi de la Fuente, the vice-secretary of Vox’s Barcelona branch, could face a two-year sentence for leading a violent mob attack against an underage migrant shelter near the Catalan capital.

Prosecutors say that the politician directed a crowd of Vox supporters to assault a migrant centre in Masnou, a seaside suburb north of Barcelona. Addressing the crowd with a megaphone, Fuente allegedly led chants of “we will kick them out!” as well as Islamophobic slurs.

Prosecutors say that Fuente “gave instructions to the group” to attack the centre, which was pelted with stones and other objects during the violent incident. Counter-protesters were kept at a distance from the Vox crowd by teams of Mosso d’Esquadra officers.

The Public Ministry claims that the mob created a climate of “anguish and panic” among the migrant minors, who heard the racist chants “fearing that they could enter the interior of the shelter given the aggressiveness of the protesters, and which generated a feeling of insecurity and hate”.

The Vox party is Spain’s third most powerful political force, earning support for its hardline anti-migration and Euroskeptic policies. Members of the right-wing party have been accused of inciting hatred and other racism-related crimes.

