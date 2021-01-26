Valencian Community Registers First Two Vaccine Doses Death

THE Valencian Community Registers its First Death After Receiving Two Vaccine Doses

A resident, who lived in the Viver nursing home, caught COVID after receiving the first vaccine does on December 29 before receiving his second dose on January 19. Sadly though, the man lost his life on Monday (January 25) at the Sagunto Hospital, according to family sources

The man’s death means that the Valencian Community has registered the first death after receiving two doses of the Covid vaccine.

It is believed the man began feeling unwell on Saturday and it was decided to transfer him to the Sagunto hospital, which is where the family were notified that he didn’t have much longer to live.

The hospital allowed their children to say goodbye to their father, who was breathing with difficulty and was practically sedated.

The doctor who treated the man told relatives that he suffered from “bacterial pneumonia.”

The news comes a resident in another Valencian Hospital died of Covid after receiving the first vaccine on December 29.

This Monday, January 25, the Valencian Community registered 8,423 new cases of COVID, which takes the total number of positives cases to 264,392. Sadly, 96 Covid-related deaths were also reported.

As for hospital admissions, for now, 4,777 people remain hospitalised. Of these, 607 are admitted to the ICU. Regarding discharges, 8,459 people have recovered within those 24 hours and in total, 204,312 patients are said to have overcome the disease.

