Vaccines Expert Slams Health Bosses For Fuelling Concerns Over 12-week Delay.

A top vaccine expert has criticised the BMA (British Medical Association) for generating anxiety and causing unnecessary concern about the Covid jab. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation which advises the Government, accused the doctors’ union of misleading the British public over the injections.

The professor spoke out after the BMA criticised the Government’s decision to extend the wait time for the second jab from three to 12 weeks. The BMA had written to health bosses over the weekend and urged them to lessen the gap as it claimed that the vaccine could become less effective if the gap between doses is too long.

Pfizer has said it has tested the vaccine’s efficacy only when the two vaccines were given up to 21 days apart. However, the chief medical officers said the “great majority” of initial protection came from the first jab.”

“The second vaccine dose is likely to be very important for the duration of protection, and at an appropriate dose interval may further increase vaccine efficacy. In the short term, the additional increase of vaccine efficacy from the second dose is likely to be modest; the great majority of the initial protection from clinical disease is after the first dose of vaccine.” They said. Health authorities said 6.35 million doses of vaccine have been administered since injections began last month, including almost 500,000 doses on Saturday, Jan. 24, the highest one-day total so far. Health officials aim to give 15 million people, including everyone over 70, a first vaccine shot by Feb. 15, and cover the entire adult population by September.



