THIRD Night Of Violent Curfew Riots Across The Netherlands
The Netherlands was struck by violent rioting for the third night in a row, with riot police deployed in many cities across the country as protestors clashed with police and caused destruction to vehicles and shops, with 250 people reported arrested.
Local media and broadcaster NOS in Rotterdam reported more than 150 people arrested, where police had to fire tear gas and warning shots in an effort to disperse the crowds of protestors after the mayor’s emergency order failed to have any effect.
Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of The Netherlands was shown footage of scenes of clashes and civil unrest from towns and cities including Amsterdam, Geleen, Amersfoort, The Hague, Tilburg, Venlo, Helmond, Breda, Arnhem, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam, with piles of bicycles, bus stops and cars set aflame, as rioters threw stones at police and buildings.
“It’s unacceptable. All normal people will regard this with horror,” he told reporters, “What motivated these people has nothing to do with protesting, it’s criminal violence and we will treat it as such”.
In Roermond, Limburg, rioters destroyed a shopping centre and a policeman suffered minor injuries from people throwing stones.
On Saturday night in the northern village of Urk, a Covid-19 wase set on fire and burned out claims the local media, and in Tilburg, local news site Brabants Dagblad told how fans of local football club Willem II took to the streets in large numbers to protect their city from rioting.
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Third Night Of Violent Curfew Riots Across The Netherlands ”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.