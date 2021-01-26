THIRD Night Of Violent Curfew Riots Across The Netherlands 

Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of The Netherlands was shown footage of scenes of clashes and civil unrest from towns and cities including Amsterdam, Geleen, Amersfoort, The Hague, Tilburg, Venlo, Helmond, Breda, Arnhem, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam, with piles of bicycles, bus stops and cars set aflame, as rioters threw stones at police and buildings.

“It’s unacceptable. All normal people will regard this with horror,” he told reporters, “What motivated these people has nothing to do with protesting, it’s criminal violence and we will treat it as such”.

In Roermond, Limburg, rioters destroyed a shopping centre and a policeman suffered minor injuries from people throwing stones.