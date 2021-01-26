SPAIN Reported 257,000 New Covid Cases in the Last Seven Days – Which Places it Third Country in the World

Spain has even surpassed the United Kingdom, and was only below the United States (1.2 million in the last week) and Brazil (360,000), according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic reached record incidence figures in Spain, with 879 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, after registering almost 94,000 infections in the worst weekend since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, the mortality figure around the world returns to a weekly historical maximum, with an average of 14,260 deaths with COVID-19 in the last 7 days.

Since September 1, Spain has registered 26,000 more deaths than should have been expected in the country, according to estimates from the Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) based on the average of previous years.

The data shows that this year the number should have been roughly 162,000 deaths between September and January so far, however, civil registries have reported more than 188,000 deaths from all causes during that period.

Three autonomous communities; Comunitat Valenciana, Andalucía and Murcia, are registering a record number of deaths in the first weeks of January compared to the last 45 years.

However, all the data (including the official deaths recorded by Health) indicate that the excess of more than 26,000 deaths registered so far from September to January is largely linked to the virus, directly or indirectly.

