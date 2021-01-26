SICKENING home invasion rapist arrested for raping 92-year-old woman.

The unemployed man that allegedly raped the 92-year-old woman in a sickening home invasion has refused to attend court. Craig Anthony Wheatman, aged 28, is believed to have broken into the woman’s house at around 2am on Saturday in Concord in Australia. Police called the home invasion ‘heinous’.

According to police the attack lasted over 100 minutes, and Wheatman, from Strathfield was charged by police with aggravated sexual assault, actual bodily harm and aggravated breaking and entering along with other crimes.

Police made the arrest on Sunday and the alleged perpetrator has refused to appear in court. Wheatman’s lawyer Catherine Hunter has said that her client was not expecting to be released but had chosen not to appear in front of the court.

The 92-year-old victim was able to call for help after the attack using her emergency medical alarm remote control.

NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Acting Commander Chris Goddard, “It’s probably one of the most appalling (incidents) I’ve seen in 30 years of policing.

“Some of the most heinous crimes in the Crimes Act have been committed against this poor, defensiveness vulnerable member of our community.

“With a 92-year-old person – frail, of age – those injuries will take some time to heal.’

“(But) she’s very strong-willed and very positive about this whole thing. She’s getting better with each day.”

