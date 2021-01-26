Sanchez announces €750 million to tackle Spain’s ‘unacceptably high’ young unemployed rate

Sanchez announces €750 million to tackle Spain's 'unacceptably high' young unemployed rate
THE PM Pedro Sanchez said the figures are ‘concerning’, and revealed €750 million will be used to improve the employability of young people through a newly approved educational law, as well as strengthening skills and reviewing incentives for hiring young people.

During a virtual meeting of the ‘Progress towards a New Social Contract’ panel, within the framework of the World Economic Forum, Sanchez pointed out that, in the context of the resilience and recovery plan, active employment policies will be modernised to improve the employability of young people, for which more millions will be invested.

He promised incentives for hiring young people will be reviewed and apprenticeship contracts will be strengthened to ensure that they “are not used as cheap work”.


And Sanchez highlighted the role the new educational law can play, as well as “a commitment to the reinforcement of digital skills”, with a further expenditure of €1.5 billion to improve digital training, especially among women.

In relation to the grants Spain will receive through the European Next Generation fund, Sanchez said the country’s plan will revolve around three fundamental issues: investment to create jobs and transform the economy; the implementation of reforms to increase productivity and competitiveness; and the improvement of the training of workers.


