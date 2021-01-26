Russian Orthodox Church returns to Granada historical centre

AN agreement has been reached with the Russian Orthodox Church for the use of a church in the famous Albaicin area in the historical centre of Granada.

The agreement was signed by the Archbishop of Granada, Javier Martinez, and the Archbishop of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, for the Dioceses of Spain and Portugal, Monsignor Nestor.

The temple which they will be permitted to use for worship for a period of 30 years is the Church of San Bartolome in the upper Albaicin area.

The agreement was signed as part of the week of prayer for the unity of Christians.

The archbishop expressed his satisfaction over “two Churches that have ignored each other or that have not had the opportunity to coexist in this territory” come closer.

Meanwhile, Monsignor Nestor trusts that the community he represents is “a worthy successor to the people who have been here before us.”

The Russian Orthodox Church was present at the Church of San Bartolome 56 years ago.

