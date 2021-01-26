Right-Wing Vox Fail to Replace Madrid Feminist Mural

SPAIN’S right-wing Vox party have failed in their attempt to have a feminist mural removed in Madrid after locals campaigned to preserve it.

The feminist mural was painted in 2018 along a 60 metre sports centre wall in Madrid’s Ciudad Real area, just east of the capital’s first ring road. Bearing the slogan “Tu capacidad no depende tu genero” (Your ability does not depend on your gender), the artwork features portraits of iconic women trailblazers including African-American activist Rosa Parks, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and jazz singer Nina Simone.

The right-wing Vox party launched a campaign to have the mural removed, arguing that the artwork should celebrate sports and not a “political message”. Alongside the conservative Partido Popular (PP) and Ciudadanos (Citizens) parties, Vox appealed to the government to have the mural replaced with art depicting male and female Paralympians.

This outraged many locals, who created an online petition to save the mural that gathered over 55,000 signatures. The Mas Madrid party appealed to the city council to stop the artwork’s removal in a motion that was supported by Pedro Sanchez’s PSOE and Ciudadanos after the latter pulled a u-turn on the issue.

“Our politics is about doing things, not erasing things,” said Begona Villacís, the deputy mayor of Madrid – who added that as a conservative Ciudadanos member she didn’t support the mural but accepted the community’s desire to save it.

