Rescuers Hunt for Missing Hikers on Italian Mountain

ITALIAN RESCUE teams are battling the winter elements to find a group of hikers who have been missing since Sunday on a mountain in Abruzzo.

The group of four men, three aged 25 accompanied by a 60-year old man, were last heard from on Sunday as they hiked on Monte Velino in Italy’s Abruzzo region – located east of Rome’s Lazio in the centre of the country.

Rescuers have been working in treacherous snowy conditions to find the group, though many fear that the hikers may have been swept away in an avalanche. Three helicopters have been deployed to the mountainous region, while expert “sentinel” teams monitor potential snowfalls and avalanches from strategic ridges to protect rescuers.

Dog units have experienced difficulty due to thick snow, while all search efforts had to be called off after nightfall for safety reasons as temperatures plunge well below zero. Local politicians visited the base camp, located 10 kilometres from where the group’s trail vanished. The families of the hikers are on the site, and are being treated by psychologists are they anxiously await news from the rescue.

