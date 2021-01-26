Renfe high speed train tickets at €5 to celebrate launch of new service

TICKETS for Renfe’s low cost high speed train journeys are now on sale from just €5.

Until February 14, tickets for the AVE high speed train can be bought from just €5 for the AVLO service which will start operating on June 23.

The launch was initially scheduled for April 6, 2020 and had to be postponed due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the company’s president, Isaias Taboas, said.

There will be four daily journeys in each direction between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which may increase throughout the year depending on the evolution of demand.

The service will also have stops in all the cities of the Renfe Northeast Corridor (Guadalajara, Calatayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Girona and Figueres), as explained by the company in a statement.

Coinciding with the celebration of its 80th anniversary, Renfe will have a number of offers and promotions throughout 2021.

The tickets, which can be used from June 23 to December 11, will be on sale from the AVLO website.

Customers who purchased tickets for the launch offer last year and received a discount code can now use it for a new ticket at no cost.

The trains, Renfe has said, will have strict health, disinfection and cleaning measures.

The trains have 438 seats and can reach speeds of up to 330 km/h.

