Should Boris Johnson Resign Over His Governments Handling Of the Covid Crisis?

Do you think Boris Johnson has done a good job of handling the pandemic, did he act quickly and decisively, would you vote for him again? That is what we at EWN are asking you, give us your opinion, what would YOU like to happen, is it time for a change? Press LIKE if you think he is doing a good job, under the circumstances, or press ANGRY if you think he should go. We look forward to your input.

-- Advertisement --



More people think Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister than think he should continue in office, according to a recent opinion poll.

The first poll of 2021 found that 43% thought he should resign, while 40% said that he should remain as leader. However, most Conservative voters (87%) think Johnson should stay on as leader, with just 7% thinking he should resign. Just 20% believed Keir Starmer should resign as Labour leader, with 52% saying he should remain as leader.

There were also signs of a slight drop in support for the government’s handling of coronavirus. Some 72% (+4 on the last poll) think the government has not acted fast enough, with 42% (+4) thinking they are definitely not acting fast enough.

Johnson’s overall approval numbers have seen a slight drop. The proportion approving is now 37% (down one point from the last poll), while 45% disapprove (up one point). The government’s handling of the virus more generally has also seen a small drop. The number who approve is now 31% (-3), while the number disapproving is 48% (+3). This is the highest disapproval number since early November.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Reader Poll: Should Boris Johnson Resign Over His Governments Handling Of the Covid Crisis?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.