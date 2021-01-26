Queen Letizia Accepts Honorary Appointment in Torre del Mar

SPAIN’S Queen Letizia, has accepted an honorary appointment from a religious brotherhood in Torre del Mar.

The queen was recognised with the honorary appointment of ‘camarera mayor honoraria’ (altar girl) by the Hermanadad de la Virgen del Carmen in the Axarquia town.

The position was ratified in a letter sent to the brotherhood by the queen’s secretary, Jose Manuel Zuluera. The move had previously been suggested at a general meeting of the Hermanadad in October 2019, before being sent to the royal palace for its approval in January 2020.

The Hermanadad de la Virgen del Carmen welcomed the news of the queen’s honorary appointment, saying: “We would like to show our deepest gratitude for the great honour we have received and declare once again our agreement with, respect for and total loyalty to the Crown of Spain in moments of transcendental importance and hardship in the history of our country.”

The group also asked, “Our Mother, the Blessed Virgin of Carmen, to intercede for all before her Divine Son and put an end to this terrible pandemic that is causing us so much damage.”

