Public Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From ‘Quarantine Hotels’

By
Chris King
-
0
Public Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From 'Quarantine Hotels'
Public Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From 'Quarantine Hotels'. image: wikilogo

PUBLIC Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From ‘Quarantine Hotels’ after European Matches

Football fans and the public alike, joined together to vent their anger at the Premier League bosses after hearing they have asked the Government to make footballers exempt in the event of the proposed ‘quarantine hotels’ coronavirus measure becoming law.

-- Advertisement --

If so, then it would mean that all sides competing in European competitions, on returning to the UK, would need to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, after Boris Johnson confirmed today (Tuesday 26) that the Government is going to be discussing this idea tomorrow in an effort to control the entry of Covid-19 into the UK.

One angry fan said to MailOnline, “Why are football players, officials & commentators allowed to travel hundreds of miles just for a football match? Over 220 cases – yet football continues! Total lunacy by this incompetent pathetic PM and Government!”.


A Premier League club source told Sportsmail, “If that was to happen and apply to football clubs, it would make it virtually impossible to compete”, as a Whitehall source commented, “That’s the thing with these kind of policies, they look superficially absolutely brilliant then you get into the nitty gritty”.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Public Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From ‘Quarantine Hotels’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleGermany Wants to Reduce International Flights “To Almost Zero”
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here