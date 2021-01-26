PUBLIC Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From ‘Quarantine Hotels’ after European Matches



Football fans and the public alike, joined together to vent their anger at the Premier League bosses after hearing they have asked the Government to make footballers exempt in the event of the proposed ‘quarantine hotels’ coronavirus measure becoming law.

-- Advertisement --



If so, then it would mean that all sides competing in European competitions, on returning to the UK, would need to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, after Boris Johnson confirmed today (Tuesday 26) that the Government is going to be discussing this idea tomorrow in an effort to control the entry of Covid-19 into the UK.

One angry fan said to MailOnline, “Why are football players, officials & commentators allowed to travel hundreds of miles just for a football match? Over 220 cases – yet football continues! Total lunacy by this incompetent pathetic PM and Government!”.

A Premier League club source told Sportsmail, “If that was to happen and apply to football clubs, it would make it virtually impossible to compete”, as a Whitehall source commented, “That’s the thing with these kind of policies, they look superficially absolutely brilliant then you get into the nitty gritty”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Public Rage As Football Clubs Ask For Footballers To Be Exempt From ‘Quarantine Hotels’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.