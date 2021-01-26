Portugal sets new Covid record as government considers asking Europe for help

Portugal has set a new single-day Covid death record as the country considers asking Europe for Covid help as rates continue to soar.

ACCORDING to the General Directorate of Health (DGS), the country has registered 291 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours – its daily record since the start of the pandemic.

It has warned hospitals are close to collapse with a total of 6,472 admissions – 52 since yesterday (Monday, January 25).

The number of patients in ICU now stands at 765 which is down two in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in Portugal, the number of deaths has risen to 11,012 deaths with positives amounting to 653,878 after 10,765 were registered since yesterday.

Portugal’s health minister today announced the government is considering asking other European countries for help dealing with the country’s growing number of hospital patients.

Minister Marta Temido told press that the country has not ruled out asking Europe for coronavirus help, saying, “the Portuguese Government is activating all the mechanisms available, mainly from our international options, to ensure that it gives the best assistance.”

Temido added that while it was not unusual for countries whose own health systems were overloaded to send patients to other EU countries for treatment, Portugal’s remote geographic position and the existing pressure on hospitals in other countries meant this may not be an option.

