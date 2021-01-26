Police pour cold water on illegal baby shower

Police pour cold water on an illegal baby shower where they found 20 guests and reported two people for breaching Covid regulations.

OFFICERS had gone to a private address in Hornchurch at around 6.10pm on Sunday, 24 January, where they found almost two dozen guests from a number of different households.

The guests ranged in age from young children and teenagers to people in their late 40s, and after seeing all of the gifts and balloons, it quickly became apparent to the police that the gathering “was not spontaneous”.

The two organisers – men aged 22 and 44 – were reported for £200 fines, and all the guests were sent home.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman from East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This gathering had people of widely different ages and from different households present. Whilst I fully understand that people want to get together to celebrate events, this is definitely not the time to do it in person.

“A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community.

“Please have no doubt, we are determined to deal robustly with those who breach the Covid regulations in this way.”

