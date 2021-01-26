Plaza Mayor donates three computers to SOS Children’s Villages

THE Plaza Mayor shopping centre with the cooperation of the international organisation Aldeas Infantiles SOS, has donated three computers for the day centre that the association runs in the Barriada de El Palo in Malaga City.

The day centres run by SOS Children’s Villages (Aldeas Infantiles) are community programmes for children and families who are at risk of exclusion or social vulnerability.

In this case, the collaboration between Plaza Mayor and SOS Children’s Villages will prevent the social and digital divide in the school environment, a situation that will help prevent children from suffering the risk of exclusion.

Thanks to this project, the emotional, affective and trusting bonds established with the families and the children have been able to give them the necessary emotional support.

Currently, through this programme, SOS Children’s Villages assists 70 children aged from five to 16 as well as their respective families.

