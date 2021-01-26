SPANISH Pharmaceutical Group PharmaMar Experience Stock Market Growth After Successful Covid Trials Were Announced Today (January 26)

PharmaMar shares soared almost 14 per cent in the stock market after the scientific journal Science concluded that plitidepsin, a component of its drug Aplidin, significantly reduces the viral load of COVID-19.

The article points out that this clinical compound has shown “strong antiviral potency” in trials with coronavirus-infected patients and that its toxicity is “limited”, according to the communication that the company has sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

For all these reasons, at 10.30am this morning, PharmaMar shares gained 13.96 per cent, the second-highest rise in the Spanish stock market after Naturgy, and stood at 100 euros. So far this year, the pharmaceutical company has appreciated 40.8 per cent.

According to the PharmaMar communication, the tests demonstrated a reduction in viral replication, “which resulted in a 99% decrease in viral loads in the lung” in the case of animals treated with plitidepsin.”

Technical Stuff

plitidepsin works by blocking the protein eEF1A, which is found in human cells and is used by SARS-CoV-2 to reproduce and infect other cells. PharmaMar now wants to begin clinical trials in humans: “We believe that our data and the initial positive results from the PharmaMar clinical trial suggest that plitidepsin should be seriously considered to expand clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19,” the company says.

