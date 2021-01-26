THE COVID Pandemic Costs Valencian Hotels Almost 60,000 Overnight Stays a Day

The impact of the pandemic has affected the hospitality industry as a whole across the world, with travel restrictions and curfews, perimeter closures and safety measures.

In Valencia, it has been no different, in the Hotel Situation Survey published yesterday (January 25) by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) it reveals that the hotels in the Valencian Community lost two-thirds of their business volume in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Specifically, they have received almost six million customers and 20 million fewer overnight stays than in 2019, drops of 63 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

The Valencian establishments have lost about 57,700 hotel nights every 24 hours. It is the effect of having hosted 3,393,555 travellers in 2020 compared to 9,324,721 in the pre-Covid year, who made 8,715,158 overnight stays compared to 29,789,538 in 2019.

Sadly, this alarming trend doesn’t look like changing anytime soon, due to the Valencian Community experiencing record high COVID numbers over the last month.

The latest figures, published on Monday, January 25, showed that the Valencian Community had registered 8,423 new cases of COVID, which takes the total number of positives cases to 264,392. Sadly, 96 Covid-related deaths were also reported.

As for hospital admissions, for now, 4,777 people remain hospitalised. Of these, 607 are admitted to the ICU. Regarding discharges, 8,459 people have recovered within those 24 hours and in total, 204,312 patients are said to have overcome the disease.

