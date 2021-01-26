Paedophile jailed after driving 90 miles to abuse a child

PAEDOPHILE jailed after travelling 90 miles with intention of sexually abusing 11-year-old.

Jamie Macpherson, 46, from the West Midlands has been sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five years in prison after admitting to a number of child sex offences.

Macpherson, of Walsall, was arrested after travelling nearly 90 miles to Bedford with the intention of sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

He was arrested by police soon after he arrived in Bedford and found in possession of two hard drives containing large amounts of indecent images of children, including the most severe category A.

Macpherson’s plans to travel to Bedford were uncovered as a result of a proactive operation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Once Macpherson was arrested, the investigation team worked closely with digital media investigators, who were instrumental in securing the evidence from the hard drives in his possession.

Following his arrest, Macpherson pleaded guilty to facilitating and arranging the commission of a child sexual offence, possession to show or distribute indecent images of children, and possession of indecent images of children.

He also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of children, in relation to offences committed in the West Midlands.

He was sentenced to total of five years: three years for the Bedfordshire offences and a further two years, to run consecutively, for the West Midlands offences.

He was also served with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigation Officer Paul Baddeley, from Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub, said: “Macpherson is an extremely dangerous offender who has travelled a long way from his home with a clear intent to sexually abuse a child.

“Following his arrest, he was found in possession of huge amounts of indecent images of children. Some of these have been described as some of the worst and most abhorrent child sexual abuse material the investigation team have ever seen.

“Thanks to close collaboration with our colleagues at West Midlands Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, this horrific offender will be locked up away from our communities and children he could pose a risk to.

