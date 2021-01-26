One dead and 22 injured in a fire at block of flats in Madrid.

A 72-YEAR-OLD man has died in the blaze this morning (Tuesday, January 26) in Alcalá de Henares, and 22 people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

-- Advertisement --



According to Emergencias 112 Communidad Madrid, the fire started shortly before 1.30am on the first floor of a three-story block in Calle Hernán Cortes.

Seven fire crews from the Community of Madrid and several Summa 112 ambulances were deployed.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had broken through the facade and they had to rescue several neighbours with the help of a ladder.

“Finally, they managed to control the spread of the fire an hour after the start of the incident,” said SUMA 112.

Emergency services confirmed a 72-year-old man had lost his life and 22 people needed treatment.

Among those is a 60-year-old woman who “was seriously ill” and who, after being intubated for smoke inhalation, was transferred to the Alcalá Hospital.

Also ‘seriously hurt’ is a 20-year-old man who suffered burns to his face and smoke inhalation and was sent to La Paz.

With a ‘moderate prognosis’ due to smoke inhalation,¡ is a 93-year-old woman who was transferred to the Alcalá Hospital, and a 55-year-old man with the same symptoms who was sent to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

A further 17 neighbours were treated by SUMMA 112 for mild inhalation and discharged at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado 7 dotaciones de #BomberosCM y varias UVIS móviles y ambulancias de #SUMMA112 además de efectivos de @PoliciaAlcalaH y @policia. pic.twitter.com/lf2MyfqXo3 — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) January 26, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One dead and 22 injured in fire at block of flats in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.