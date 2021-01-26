NINE Chinese Miners Found Dead In Hushan Gold Mine just one day after 11 colleagues had been rescued
China’s state broadcaster CCTV has reported that the Mayor of Yantai City confirmed nine miners had been found dead in the Shandong province Hushan gold mine, just one day after rescuers had freed 11 of their colleagues, after two weeks trapped underground.
That means just one miner is now still unaccounted for after one other miner had died after falling into a coma inside the mine as a result of a previous explosion that had originally caused the tunnel to collapse on the miners on January 10.
Chen Fei, the mayor of Yantai told a briefing on Monday 25, “From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died”.
He continued, “Along with one miner who died on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased miners were all lifted out of the mine”.
Du Bingjian, the leader of the rescue team told the state-run Global Times that they were expecting the rescue to take many weeks, but then their luck changed on Sunday morning when “a huge obstacle blocking the well suddenly fell to the bottom of the shaft”.
It is believed that the nine dead miners had been in the “Sixth Central Section” of the mine, but no details have yet been given as to how they were located.
