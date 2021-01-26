Chen Fei, the mayor of Yantai told a briefing on Monday 25, “From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died”.

He continued, “Along with one miner who died on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased miners were all lifted out of the mine”.

Du Bingjian, the leader of the rescue team told the state-run Global Times that they were expecting the rescue to take many weeks, but then their luck changed on Sunday morning when “a huge obstacle blocking the well suddenly fell to the bottom of the shaft”.

It is believed that the nine dead miners had been in the “Sixth Central Section” of the mine, but no details have yet been given as to how they were located.

