NICOLA STURGEON Accused Of Being Deeply Offensive To Scots for trying to trigger another referendum



The Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, speaking late on Monday evening (January 25), called out Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, over her continued calls for a second independence referendum, amid rumours that Boris Johnson is heading to Scotland to underline the strength of the Union.

Mr Jack said, “The affirmation of Nicola Sturgeon that the values of Scotland are different from the rest of the UK is not only false, but it is also deeply offensive to the majority of Scots who voted to remain part of UK in our referendum on Scottish independence in 2014”.

Referring to Ms Sturgeon’s message about Scotland wanting to join the EU, he told Express.co.uk, “Her words have little to do with Scotland’s relationship with the European Union”.

He continued, “They serve a different purpose, to divide the British people as part of their campaign to break up our country. The referendum to leave the European Union was close, but it was a fair and democratic decision”.

Mr Jack said of Ms Sturgeon, “She does not speak for Scotland, and makes only comments to further her cause, which is to break up the United Kingdom and ignore our three hundred years of shared history”.

Then he pointed out, “Here is my message on the occasion of Burns Night: in Scotland, we are Scottish, British and European. We can be, and we are, all of these things. And we are proud to have you among our friends!”.

