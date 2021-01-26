NEWLYWEDS with 176 years between them get vaccinated in a former Wickes DIY store.

The newlywed couple were some of the first to get their vaccinations at the new large-scale centre which was formerly a Wickes DIY store, and a couple have encouraged people to get vaccinated.

The pensioner couple only managed to get married in August as the global pandemic put previous attempts on hold. But three was their lucky number, and the couple finally managed to tie the knot on their third attempt. Geoff Holland, aged 90 and his wife Jenny aged 86, live in Mansfield in Nottinghamshire at the Town View independent living centre, where they first met.

After feeling unwell both Jeff and Jenny took tests which revealed they had both contracted the virus, but luckily neither got major symptoms and they both made it through the illness together.

The couple have encouraged people to get vaccinated and Mrs Holland said, “We’ve been well looked after while we’ve been here.

“People have worked long and hard to get this vaccine so I think people ought to have it.”

She also talked about getting married and how the coronavirus has affected them, she said, “It was Geoff’s birthday at the beginning of April and we were going to celebrate that, his 90th, and, of course, that all went pear-shaped.

“And then we were going to get married on my birthday and that all fell through as well.

“We just kept making inquiries and then we got married at the register office.”

The happy couple have joined over 6 million people in the UK to be vaccinated.

