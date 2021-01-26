New boots and much more for Palma Fire Fighters

THE Palma Council has budgeted €585,718 for the purchase of equipment and uniforms for the Palma Fire Brigade with the most recent arrival being boots.

Sounds straightforward, but there are two types, some for use in forest fires and others for use in urban environments.

Although the boots are important, they are overshadowed by the acquisition of new self- contained breathing apparatus which arrived earlier this month at a cost of €432,639.77.

Other recent arrivals include 136 TETRAIB stations which allow the brigades to integrate its communications into the TETRAIB automatic emergency communications network and to interoperate with other public bodies in the Balearic Islands that are already subscribers to the service.

With new engines and 12 additional firefighters, the Palma Council is committed to ensuring that its Fire Brigade is properly equipped and adequately manned in order to face all challenges.

