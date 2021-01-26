Mónica Oltra: Penalty for not complying with measures is the death penalty

THE Vice President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Mónica Oltra, Has Said That “The Penalty For Not Complying With The Measures Is The Death Penalty”

Oltra took to Twitter to address the difficulty that some people are having with regards to respecting the safety measures/restrictions put in place by the Valencian Community Government.

She stated that the latest restrictions imposed by the Consell to try to stop the escalation of infections and deaths from coronavirus, “[must be complied with] because they are good and because it is what we have to do to protect the people we love and thus not put them in danger of death.”

She continued: “If we violate the rule of social gatherings [then] someone will die, it is not a question that they are going to give you a fine, it is that a sister, a friend, your mother, your grandmother can die… The penalty is the death penalty. And without knowing whose turn it is,” she stressed.

The Vice President rhetorically wondered if there will be people who break the rules and answers to herself: “Sure, and maybe they have a lifetime to regret having broken them.”

She said that the debate on controls over the compliance with the measures or sanctions is, in her opinion, sterile because what you have to do is “each person stay at home, go to work, school and home, buy essential things and home. We have to stop this contagion. How many people do you know around you who are already infected? Getting together at this moment is a very great danger,” she exclaimed.

