MásMóvil Customers Furious As Internet Service ‘Offline’ For Three Hours.

MásMóvil customers were said to be furious today as all internet services went offline for at least three hours. The country’s fourth-largest telecoms operator, which serves over two million homes, apparently suffered an incident on its servers that affected the connection of thousands of its users.

MásMóvil, Pepephone and Yoigo brands services have now been resolved by the company, according to group sources information.

After a deluge of protests from clients of the different companies of the group, the brands have had to admit in social networks that it was a “general problem” that affected the internet connection. The incident has affected clients from different parts of the country and Pepephone has explained that it was a problem with a DNS server.”

The significant number of complaints led to the saturation of its customer service systems, according to Pepephone on Twitter. “We are sorry to inform you that we are experiencing an incident in the internet service at home, we are working to solve it as soon as possible,” the group reported through the social network.

The technical explanation

Given the problem affected its DNS servers, the Maldita.es website pointed to a solution that can be addressed by each user at home. Specifically, both Windows and Mac users can go to their network settings and modify their DNS to other servers such as Google (DNS 1 8.8.8.8-DNS 2 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) – so next time you know what to do!

DNS servers are used to translate domain names into IP addresses, allowing you to navigate easily without the need for complex addresses. This is what failed MásMóvil and prevented its customers from being able to navigate the internet.

