A MAN, 28, was seriously injured in an accident involving an electric scooter and a van in the Fuenlabrada area of Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



The scooter which he was riding crashed head-on with the other vehicle for reasons which are unknown.

He sustained severe brain trauma and was intubated upon arrival at the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

This is the first serious scooter accident since new rules came into effect on January 2 regarding the use of personal mobility vehicles including electric scooters.

Personal Mobility Vehicles are vehicles with one or more wheels with a single place, powered by electric motors and reaching speeds of between six and 25 km/h.

Punishable offences with the use of electric scooters now include:

Use of alcohol or drugs: users will be fined with the same amount as they would if driving any other vehicle. Fines €500 to €1,000.

Use of mobile phone: Banned. Fine €200.

Use of headphones: Banned. Fine €200.

Use on pavements or pedestrian areas: Banned. Fine €200.

Use of helmet: Depends on local laws. Fine €200.

Use of reflective clothing or lights: Considered negligent if not used at night and will be fined.

Passengers: Banned. Fine €100.

Offences committed by minors, parents are liable.

Parking: Local regulations apply.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man seriously injured in Madrid electric scooter accident”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.