Man rushed to hospital after three fingers cut off with sword

A MAN, 67, had three fingers cut off with a sword in an apartment in the Latina district of Madrid before falling through the window into an interior patio.

According to Madrid Police and the 112 Emergency Services in Madrid, the events took place at number 52, Calle Athos, in the Puerta del Angel area at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 26.

Residents called the emergency services and an ambulance attended the scene, where paramedics found a man who had three phalanxes on one hand amputated by a large knife and severe head trauma from falling from a height of three meters into an interior courtyard.

He was intubated and rushed to La Paz Hospital in a serious condition.

National Police are handling the investigation into the events. It is believed that at least two men were involved in an argument. It is unclear whether the victim went into the inner patio to escape from an attacker or if he was thrown out of the window.

It was unclear at the time of writing whether anyone had been arrested in this matter.

Agresión por arma blanca en #Madrid.#SUMMA112 atiende a un varón de 67 años que presenta amputación de 3 falanges de la mano y traumatismo craneoencefálico severo tras precipitarse desde 3 metros a un patio interior. Intubado y trasladado grave a La Paz. Investiga @policia pic.twitter.com/x3Z10ADURR — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) January 26, 2021

