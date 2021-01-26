London Mayoral Candidate Brian Rose Arrested For Unlawful Campaigning

LONDON Mayoral Candidate Brian Rose Arrested For Unlawful Campaigning, accused by police of breaking coronavirus restrictions

London mayoral candidate and contender Brian Rose, and his campaign team, were arrested by the police on Sunday 25, and issued with £200 fines while campaigning in Southwark, London, despite having all the relevant parking and filming permits.
Rose is using a Covid-secure, fully digital battle bus to visit the city’s 32 boroughs ahead of the scheduled May elections, allowing the public to communicate with him via social media but with the public kept off the bus itself.
Mr Rose has accused No.10 of ‘undermining democracy’ that leaves police in an ‘impossible position’ over the May elections.
At the time of his arrest, Rose was recording a piece to video, while social distancing, when a team of officers descended on them. His team produced the relevant parking and filming permits but was informed that “campaigning was not a necessary reason to be out of your homes”, despite other political parties being known to have continued to operate leafleting activities throughout the lockdown.
The lockdown regulations (the Health Protection, Coronavirus, Restrictions Regulations 2020) include express exceptions for people to leave the house and gather in groups where engaging in voluntary work (as his campaigners were) or working (as the production team was).

