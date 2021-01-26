London Mayoral Candidate Brian Rose Arrested For Unlawful Campaigning

Mr Rose has accused No.10 of ‘undermining democracy’ that leaves police in an ‘impossible position’ over the May elections.

London mayoral candidate and contender Brian Rose, and his campaign team, were arrested by the police on Sunday 25, and issued with £200 fines while campaigning in Southwark, London, despite having all the relevant parking and filming permits.

At the time of his arrest, Rose was recording a piece to video, while social distancing, when a team of officers descended on them. His team produced the relevant parking and filming permits but was informed that “campaigning was not a necessary reason to be out of your homes”, despite other political parties being known to have continued to operate leafleting activities throughout the lockdown.

The lockdown regulations (the Health Protection, Coronavirus, Restrictions Regulations 2020) include express exceptions for people to leave the house and gather in groups where engaging in voluntary work (as his campaigners were) or working (as the production team was).