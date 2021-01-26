KIRIT PATHAK The Former Boss of Patak’s Dies Aged 68 after a car crash in Dubai



The former boss of the renowned Indian food company, Patak’s, Bolton businessman, Kirit Pathak, has been killed in a car accident in Dubai, passing away in a Dubai hospital as a result of his injuries on Saturday morning (January 23).

Patak’s was founded in 1957 by his parents Lakshmishankar and Shanta Pathak, eventually being taken over by Kirit, who lived in the Heaton area of Bolton with his wife Meena and their three children Neeraj, Nayan, and Anjali.

Kirit sold the company to Associated British Foods (ABF) in 2007 for a reported £105 million and moved with his family to Dubai, but he retained the rights to Patak’s in India, and became the chairman of ABF’s combined world foods group.

Upon news of Kirit’s death, Chief Executive of ABF, George Weston made a statement, “From the Board of ABF and on behalf of the Weston family, our deepest sympathies go out to Kirit’s wife, Meena, and all his family and friends at this very sad time”.

It continued, “Kirit was a great man who was blessed with entrepreneurial flair, astute business acumen, and a passion for authentic Indian cuisine”.

