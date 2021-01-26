JANE FONDA To Receive US Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award on February 28

The Foreign Press Association in Hollywood announced today (Tuesday 26) that the legendary 83-year-old American actress Jane Fonda will be the recipient of this year’s prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award, at the 78th Golden Globes Awards.

-- Advertisement --



The Golden Globes ceremony is an annual event staged by the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood, where film and television stars are presented with a variety of awards within the industry, this year being held on February 28. The full list of nominees for this year’s Golden Globe awards will be released on February 3.

A spokesperson for the Association said, “Few Hollywood personalities are as talented as this year’s award winner, for her outstanding contribution to the entertainment world. As an entrepreneur, activist and author, she has left a huge mark on popular culture. She is a global star”.

Jane Fonda is of course the daughter of film legend Henry Fonda and the sister of actor Peter Fonda. She was the star of the cult sci-fi film ‘Barbarella’, and became notorious for her anti-war activism, from Vietnam to the invasion of Iraq and also her work in defence of women’s rights, as well as being a one-time ‘fitness guru’ famous for her ‘Jane Fonda Workout’ home fitness videos.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jane Fonda To Receive US Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.