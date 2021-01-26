Hospital admissions in Galicia reach figures ‘never seen before’ with 1,031 Covid-patients currently being treated on wards and 170 in ICU.

HEALTH bosses warn hospitals in the autonomous community have reached a ‘historical maximum’ and current ICU admissions higher than the 168 recorded last April.

-- Advertisement --



The Health Department has confirmed 1,413 new positives in the last 24 hours meaning active cases have exceeded the 20,000 mark.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,649 people have died in Galicia.

President Alberto Núñez Feijóo announced on Monday, January 25, that “much more restrictive measures” will take effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27.

Galicia will be almost confined to try to stop the incidence.

However, despite the bad data, Feijóo assured that Galician hospitals are not on the verge of collapse and ruled out having to set up field hospitals in the short term.

In addition, he recommended meetings and encounters with non-partners be limited to four people, and only ‘essential’ activities be carried out.

On Saturday, January 23, Galicia registered a record number of infections and revealed active cases and hospital admissions had tripled in a month.

Health announced a single-day record of 1,888 new infections, a new high for the community during the entire pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hospital admissions in Galicia reach figures ‘never seen before’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.