Health confirms perimeter closure of five more Axarquia towns.

THE new restrictions will take effect from midnight tonight, Tuesday, January 26.

-- Advertisement --



The Territorial Committee of Public Health Alert of Malaga has agreed the perimeter closure for 14 days of Torrox, Almachar, Totalan, Riogordo and Archez, having exceeded the incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Hotels and non-essential shops must also close.

With these additional five localities, there are now 22 Axarquia municipalities affected by the new limitations of the 31 that make up the region.

The towns in the region that currently have a rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are: El Borge, Moclinejo, Alfarnatejo, Cutar, Alfarnate, Salares, Velez-Malaga, Benamocarra and Alcaucín.

in El Borge there are 3,655.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 2,753.7 in Moclinejo and 2,652.5 in Alfarnatejo.

Those which already have a perimeter closure with a rate of above 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are: Algarrobo, La Viñuela, Periana, Rincon de la Victoria and Comares.

While Arenas, Sayalonga and Canillas de Albaida have managed to reduce their incidence rate, they will have to continue with the restrictions during the established period of 14 days.

The only nine municipalities in the Axarquía that will remain without a perimeter closure as of 00:01 on Wednesday, January 27, are Nerja, Colmenar, Iznate, Canillas de Aceituno, Sedella, Frigiliana, Benamargosa, Cómpeta and Macharaviaya.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Health confirms perimeter closure of five more Axarquia towns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.