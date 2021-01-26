IN HONOUR of the brave men and women who battled one of Europe’s deadliest Covid outbreaks, Italy will mint a €2 coin celebrating the country’s health workers.

-- Advertisement --



In December the Italian government announced the coin, and have now revealed the first pictures of the minted prototypes as well as details on its release. The 2 euro coins feature two male and female health workers, clad in gowns and facemasks, next to the word “Grazie” – thank you – in honour of the brave doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical staff who battled Italy’s massive Covid crisis.

Next to the workers, a cross is printed on the left and a heart on the right. Italy’s Ministry for the Economy announced the touching tribute coins, saying that 3 million of them would be minted amounting to €6 million. They are set to be released in May or June and will be legal tender across every country in the Eurozone – from Amsterdam to Athens

Alongside the health worker tribute, Italy announced that they would be releasing new Euro coins celebrating other icons of the country’s history and culture. These will include Florentine poet Dante Alighieri, author of the revered Divine Comedy trilogy, for whom 2021 marks the 700th anniversary of his death.

Renaissance master artist Caravaggio will also feature on a new coin, as will legendary film composer Ennio Morricone who passed away last year aged 91 and is remembered for his famous scores on spaghetti western classics.

Italy’s economy ministry said that the coins would celebrate the country’s cultural and historical figures, including the recent health heroes, to promote “the union and natural cohesion” of the state that has suffered immensely during the pandemic of the last twelve months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Grazie: Italy Mints €2 Coin Celebrating Pandemic Health Workers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.