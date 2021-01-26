Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Dismissal of ALL Charges In Last Minute Bid To Avoid Trial.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL has asked a judge to dismiss her case on multiple grounds as she awaits trial on charges she recruited teenage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. In the event Maxwell’s lawyers cannot force a dismissal of the charges against her, they have also made requests that would reduce the number of charges she faces.

Lawyers said the indictment against their client was obtained unjustly and does not allege crimes specific enough to bring before a jury. They also argue that a non-prosecution deal that Epstein reached with the federal government in 2008 should shield Maxwell from prosecution.

The agreement sought to protect Epstein and those around him as he agreed to plead guilty to state charges in Florida that forced him to register as a sex offender. Maxwell was not identified by name in the document. Lawyers for Epstein had planned to argue that the deal with federal prosecutors protected him against sex trafficking charges lodged against him in July 2019 in New York.

Manhattan federal prosecutors maintained they could proceed against Epstein or those who worked for him regardless. However, it never got that far as Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell on August 19 that year. Maxwell, 59, was arrested last July and has remained jailed on grounds she might flee.

Bail was denied to her recently with the explanation that “no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance at future proceedings”, so despite the unprecedented amount offered Ghislaine Maxwell remains in detention. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited three teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997 and has always maintained her innocence throughout.

