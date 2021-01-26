Fraudsters Using NHS Covid-19 Vaccine Email To Obtain Bank Details.

-- Advertisement --



THE NHS has warned millions of UK residents that scammers are attempting to exploit confusion around the ongoing pandemic to steal their bank details and personal information with fraudulent invitations about Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

Images of one such scam email circulating online show that it claims to be a “public health message from NHS” asking recipients to click a link to accept or decline their invitation. Once someone has clicked the link, the fraudulent site asks people for their bank details to supposedly verify their identity before requesting a payment.

The NHS responded to reports of the scam by clearly stating that it would never ask someone for their bank details or personal documentation in order for people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as it’s free of charge- ‘if anyone receives such a request they are advised to ignore it and to contact the police.’ said a spokesman for the NHS.

According to a cybersecurity consultant, data from the scammer’s website showed thousands had been duped into clicking the link, though they aren’t able to tell exactly how many people have gone ahead and filled in the form.

Katherine Hart, from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, who has been tracking scams since the start of the pandemic, warned that “at every stage of response, unscrupulous individuals have modified their campaigns to defraud the public.”

This is the latest attempt by fraudsters to exploit the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the NHS warned that fake text messages were being sent out to try to steal people’s bank details.

NHS appointment scam

NHS trusts across the UK have issued warnings about a new Covid vaccine text scam that has been costing vulnerable people around the country hundreds of pounds. The most widely-used scam works by sending a message with a hyperlink, which takes users to a very convincing application form. Once there, people are asked to input their personal information and credit card details.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fraudsters Using NHS Covid-19 Vaccine Email To Obtain Bank Details ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.